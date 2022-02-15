 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Millions Will Celebrate Valentine’s Day, Except in Nations Where it’s Banned or Discouraged

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Millions-will-celebrate-Valentines-Day-except-in-nations-where-its-banned-or-discouragedTens of millions of people will commemorate Valentine’s Day on Monday, which is a day of celebrating romance throughout most of the world – but religious and cultural differences mean that the holiday is banned in a handful of countries.

Pope Gelasius is credited with officially establishing Valentine’s Day in honor of St. Valentine of Rome, a priest who was martyred in 269 and was said to have secretly married Roman soldiers and restored eyesight to his jailer’s daughter and sent her a letter that was signed “Your Valentine” before he was executed.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.