Sherri L. Crissman, 57, of New Bethlehem, went to be with her lord and savior Friday, February 11, 2022, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on April 29, 1964, in Brookville and was the daughter of Vern E. Over, Sr. and Barbara E. (Hicks) Over.

She married Barry L. Crissman on August 31, 1985.

Sherri worked for Drummond’s Animal Hospital for several years and later worked at the Dollar General in New Bethlehem.

Her faith was stronger than most and she was always making sure to talk about how she wanted everyone to believe and be saved so that she knew she would be reunited again with them in Heaven.

She attended Grace Baptist Church up until she became ill.

Sherri enjoyed cooking and baking and was always admiring nature.

But, what she truly enjoyed the most was spending time with her family.

And, what she was looking to the most was becoming a grandma at the beginning of April.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Barry Crissman; daughter Shanelle Fancher and her husband, Lance; mother, Barb Over; brother Vern Over, Jr. and wife Amy, sister Pam McCleary and husband Terry, a father-in-law, Reed Yarger, a sister-in-law, Lisa Yarger and husband Josh. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Vern E. Over, Sr., mother-in-law, Margaret Yarger, brother-in-law Scott Crissman, and a nephew David Over.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Ryver officiating.

Interment will take place in the Herman Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

