Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost 9-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Shirley was born on October 1, 1935, in Oil City, Pa., as an only child of Frank and Ruth (Heckathorn) Bodner, who predeceased her.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1953, and immediately became Secretary to the Secretary of the Oil City School District/Oil City Area Schools, working there from 1953 to mid 1958.

On October 4, 1958, she married Burl C. Henry, her loving, faithful husband, whom she referred to as her gem, at the First Presbyterian Church, Oil City, Pa.

She and Burl made their home in Endicott, N.Y. where she began working as a secretary with the Toledo Scale Company, until the birth of her son Lawrence Edward, on March 23, 1962, who predeceased her on Sept. 21. 2017.

In Dec. 1963, the family moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., due to her husband’s IBM transfer.

Soon afterwards their daughter Nancy Lynn was born.

Shirley was a wife and homemaker, but joked that she couldn’t stay away from schools.

From 1978 to 1982, she audited Russian classes at the Arlington Middle School, and Arlington High School, so that she could chaperone her daughter on her Russian Class trip, to the former Soviet Union, in the Spring of 1982.

The 3-week trip was a very rewarding and eye-opening experience.

From 1987-1988, she was a Secretary for Kelly Services, working at local businesses including the Attorney General’s Office.

Shirley enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes at the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, as well as singing in the choir and serving wherever needed.

She especially had a heart for Christian Women’s Club/Connection, part of Stonecroft ministries, which she chaired for many years.

Although a soprano, Shirley could sing alto to any song, even as a child.

From a cappella choir in High School to appearing on-stage for local theater productions.

She could belt out a song from “Annie Get Your Gun”, to sentimental songs of yesteryear.

She was an avid tennis player in her twenty’s, winning two trophies which made her teacher proud.

She enjoyed Duplicate Bridge, Chess, solving Crossword puzzles, traveling in the U.S., and rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates, when they “used to win.”

She is survived by her husband, Burl, her daughter, Nancy, son-in-law Steven, grand-daughters Karen and Emily, and nieces and nephews.

Burial will be with her mother and son at Mount Zion cemetery, Callensburg, Pa.

Visitation will be at the Allen Funeral Home, Main Street, Pleasant Valley, N.Y. on Tuesday, February 8, 1-3 pm.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.

A live-stream-only service will be available on Wednesday, February 9 at 11:00 am.

Log onto newbeginningscma.org and click ‘watch online’. (May need to click the three bars at top right to find ‘watch online’).

