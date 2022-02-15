SPONSORED: Cervicogenic Headache Treatment at Spine & Extremities Center
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The International Headache Society (ICHD-3) classification that refers to a headache that originates from a muscle, soft-tissue, and/or joint abnormality in your upper neck is called a “cervicogenic” headache.
The upper three levels in your cervical spine have nerves that innervate areas around the base of your skull and around the sides of your head. Joint and soft tissue abnormalities in your neck can cause pain to be referred into your head. Sometimes these patients don’t even have neck pain. They often have a headache with stiff neck muscles and limited range of motion so the neck is often overlooked as the source.
Symptoms of a cervicogenic headaches can have a lot of overlap with a migraine headache. Symptoms that are otherwise more specific for a cervicogenic headache are:
• Pain that increases with sudden movement of your head
• Neck stiffness and muscle tightness especially in your upper neck
• The pain gets worse when you cough or sneeze
• The pain is steady
• Occurs commonly in patients who spend a lot of time looking down (head forward posture)
At Spine & Extremities Center we offer osteopathic and chiropractic manipulation which has been shown to be highly effective in treating the dysfunctional and restricted upper cervical segments. By restoring the proper motion and reducing muscle hypertonicity, the pain impulses from the peripheral nerves are inhibited (decreased) which relieves the headache.
We most commonly use high velocity, low amplitude (HVLA) techniques that use a short, very fast, controlled manipulation of the upper cervical spine and skull base. We also include very focused soft tissue techniques aimed at resetting and relaxing the paraspinal and suboccipital muscles.
For patients that don’t want to be treated with HVLA techniques we still can achieve very good results with advanced soft tissue and slower joint mobilization techniques.
Patients who suffer from cervicogenic headaches often have a very good response after only a few treatments.
Patients can be seen in consultation for cervicogenic headaches by scheduling a “new patient visit” for $75 (self-pay) or we accept all major insurances for osteopathic manipulation.
To make an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855.
Spine and Extremities Center is located at 457 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214.
