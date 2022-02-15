The James of All Trades; James Kerle Helping to Continue Family Excellence in Longtime Tire Business

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Everyone has heard of someone being called a “Jack of all trades” when they’re virtually good at everything or seem to do a bit of everything. For Knox native James Kerle, being a Generalist at Kerle Tire Company Inc. in Clarion is another way to phrase being insightful in all areas of the family business.

(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A staple in Clarion for around 50 years, Kerle Tire Company Inc. has expanded over the years and now is currently the employer of 35 workers. Second generation and third generation Kerle family members call the business their home, with Dan Kerle and Lee Kerle, the current owners, learning the ropes from their father and the original family member who incorporated the business, the late James “Jim” Kerle who did so back in 1974.

“I literally keep his viewing card next to my bed and keep another one in my office as well,” said 24-year-old James Kerle. “It is a little daily reminder of all the hard work he put into everything. That drive and to do it alongside your family is so rare and so special to me.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as James’ father Dan works seven days a week most of the time to ensure the business continues to operate up to the family’s expectations. Growing up and seeing the long hours his father would work and hearing about how his grandfather worked two full-time jobs inspired James to strive for more.

At the age of just 12, he began his working career at the tire shop as a laborer and as a store associate. Truly, there is no better introduction to knowing a business than being a laborer or working in retail. These experiences helped him understand the ins and outs of the business that he can now apply in a leadership role at Kerle Tire.

After completing his days at Keystone Junior-Senior High School in 2016, he enrolled at Clarion University to study business, along with nutrition and fitness for a time. Nutrition and fitness to this day remain one of his several passions, but after some time as a Clarion University student, Kerle realized he was ready to hit the ground running in his business studies. What resulted was completing three degrees over four years, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, Marketing, and Human Resources.

He accomplished this because of his hard work in high school, taking courses through BC3 that transferred to Clarion University, while also taking some summer courses to complete all the requirements for all three degrees.

However, his education did not stop in 2020 as he enrolled in the online Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree through Clarion University, which he will finish this coming summer. Truly, there was no other school that Kerle considered, as staying at home allowed him to continue to build on his business experience both in the classroom and at the family business.

“I would head to work between 3 and 5 a.m. and get some things done before heading to class,” Kerle said about his undergraduate days at Clarion University. “Business was always just a natural calling for me because I was always around it and my dad always talked about it.”

Stemming from a family of entrepreneurs, Kerle helped to start a consulting firm for a time called Clarion Consulting Association, a business that allowed him to gain valuable additional experience in the business world, including a large project at Brookville Equipment Company. Though he has since moved on, this experience has served him well and allowed him to think about business in some different ways.

Today, his duties for Kerle Tire Company include retail sales, digital marketing, logistics, and supervisory duties. Truly, there’s almost no job that he has not been trained on outside of being a wholesale driver across the state for the firm. Though he is ready to fill in and complete this part of the business if he is ever called upon to do so.

In order for a company to succeed for almost 50 years, it takes both the work of many employees paired with community support, something Kerle is thankful for.

“This community is so supportive. Everyone is so friendly, and people know me because of the business. I have made many great friends because of the business.”

It has also allowed him to grow a great deal as a person as well as witness his cousins Cody and Kyle do the same in their retail sales positions. However, his cousins are not the only people he credits for helping the company grow. When his father Dan added the dynamic of becoming a wholesale supplier of tires, the business thrived in ways they had not seen before. Now, Kerle Tire distributes tires all over Western Pennsylvania daily while continuing to thrive in the retail space with five warehouses on site filled with practically any size and type of tire and wheel imaginable.

“I think that’s our competitive advantage,” Kerle said. “Having that mass number of tires and pairing that with the level of service we can provide is what I think sets us apart.”

Though many of his role models are his immediate family members, he credits his high school football coach, Dan Reed, for being another key mentor in his life that has helped him become mentally stronger.

“When something goes wrong, I think back to some characteristics he tried to instill into his players, like when the struggles get real, listening to the little voice deep in the back of your mind to keep going.”

That mentality is something he continues to bring daily in his role at Kerle Tire. Certainly, when working in business, plenty of things will and can go wrong. However, through a strong work ethic, a solid family tradition, his education, and plenty of community support, James Kerle is continuing the excellence Kerle Tire Inc. has brought to Clarion County for nearly five decades; something he hopes will be possible for many more years to come.

Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House. To nominate a young professional, email [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.