State Police Calls: $2000 Grill Stolen from Man’s Back Porch, Death Investigation, DUI

Area state police recently responded to the following calls:

DUI in Washington Township

On February 14 at 6:59 p.m., Marienville-based state police conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford F-150XLT near the intersection of State Route 208 and Lauer Lane in Washington Township, Clarion County.

During the investigation, a 68-year-old Fryburg man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and later released.

DUI charges are pending further investigation.

Death Investigation at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police responded to SCI Forest to investigate a death that occurred on February 10 between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The deceased is listed as a 50-year-old Marienville male.

The nature of the incident is listed as a suicide.

Theft in Richland Township

Franklin-based state police are investigating a theft that occurred at a residence along Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County, on January 21 at 11:12 a.m.

According to police, a Weber Grill valued at $2,000 was stolen from a 43-year-old Emlenton man’s back porch when he was not home.

The investigation is ongoing.

