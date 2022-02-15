Thomas L. Fisher 86, of Dayton, PA went to be with the Lord surrounded by loved ones on February 13, 2022.

He was born on May 7, 1935 to the late Glenn A. Fisher and Janet (Bush)Fisher.

Tom attended Dayton Area High School and graduated in the class of 1954.

He then married his high school sweetheart Grace E. Lockhart on Sep 14, 1957.

This year they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage.

After raising their 5 boys in Dayton, they moved to Tyler Texas for 17 years before returning home.

He enjoyed going to church, antiques, garage sales, camping at Mountain Trails Resort, telling jokes, playing cards, and working at the Dayton Fair ticket booth every year.

He also enjoyed collecting firetrucks of any size and has developed a fairly large collection.

His boys even bought him a real vintage firetruck one year which he loved driving in the parades and blowing the siren.

He even drove the firetruck to dialysis one time!

Tom was a lifetime member of the Dayton United Methodist church.

He drove school bus for McMeans bus company for over 30 years.

He was also in the National Guard and Reserves, for which he was very proud to serve his country.

He was a Woodmen of the World member, and a Lifetime Fireman.

During his time in Tyler, he drove the Blood Mobile for 10 years.

Tom is survived by his wife Grace; five sons, his pride and joy, Scott Fisher, Home; Dennis (Esther) Fisher, Smicksburg; Victor (Elza) Fisher, Tyler Tx; Tom (Sandy)Fisher, Dayton; and Mike (Rennee) Fisher, Dayton; his grandchildren he adored: Jeremy, Elizabeth, Wendy, Katrina, Deseray, Kari, Jessica, Christopher Thomas, Keegan, JD, Chace, Destiny, and Crystal; Loved by his great grandchildren: Steven, Jake, Michael, Natalee, Aubree, Zachary, Jrue, Myles, Adelyn, Nora, and D’Angelo; sister, Virginia Byerly; sister-n-laws, JoAnne Fisher, Dixie Hamil, Theda Porterfield, and Sandy Mundinger; and also a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the following siblings Myrtle, Raymond, Ken, Betty, J. Reed; his grandson, Christopher J. Fisher, and daughter-in-law Ruth Fisher.

Family and friends of Tom will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at the Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church Ave., Dayton, PA.

Addition visitation will be held at 10 am until time of service at 11 am on Thursday with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating.

Interment will be immediately following at Emery Chapel Cemetery, Dayton.

Memorial Contributions in Memory of Tom may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.carsonboyer.com.

