Clarion’s Gerald Jarmon Wins Second Straight PSAC West Athlete of the Week Award

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second week in a row and the third time this year, Gerald Jarmon was recognized as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

The guard authored one of the great offensive performances in the PSAC this season, and one of the best in Clarion history, as part of a three-day torrid scoring stretch last week.

Jarmon scored 51 points against Edinboro on Feb. 7, the second-highest single-game total in Clarion history. It trailed just a 56-point effort by Kwame Morton Sr. against Slippery Rock, set in 1994. In the process he made a program-record 19 field goals.

Jarmon scored the final 20 points of the game, also second all-time in Clarion history. He went on to score the next five of the following game against the Fighting Scots on Wednesday before finishing with 12 points in that contest.

Jarmon wrapped up the week with another strong outing, scoring 22 points against Pitt-Johnstown on Feb. 12.

All told Jarmon went 33-of-69 for the week, averaging 28.3 points per game.

