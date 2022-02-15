Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Temporary Assignment 4-8 weeks

Weekly Pay

Franklin $20/hr nonexempt – Days

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be proficient in Excel

Must have good communication skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

1st shift Assembly

$11 non exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Requirements:

Must pass Pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, push and pull during shift

Must be able to follow directions

Prior use of hand and power tools preferred

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Technician

Are you looking for a career and not just another job? If so, this might be the place for you.

Temporary to permanent – 30-45 days

(Weekly pay while on our payroll)

$15/hr., Non-exempt, 40 hours per week (some OT possible)

Benefits are available after the full-time hire probationary period is met.

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be detail oriented

Must be able to multi task

Must be able to:

Stand

Lift

Bend

Push and pull

Must have computer experience.

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience is preferred.

Prior metal fabrication experience is preferred.

Duties (but not limited to):

Use hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder – Franklin

1st shift – $11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements:

Bending

Kneeling

Lifting

Pushing

Pulling

Job Description:

Perform bending/forming techniques

Read micrometers and calipers

Examine the product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Painter – Franklin

Train on 1st shift, move to 3rd

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to read blueprints

Must be able to follow safety guidelines

Physical requirements:

Bending

Kneeling

Lifting

Pushing

Pulling

Job Description:

Read work order

Perform hand spray paint techniques

Use various hand tools

Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal, and overhead positions

Examine the product to make sure it meets specs

Maintain proper documentation

Maintain a clean work space

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Part-Time Kindergarten Assistant Paraprofessional

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for Part-Time Special Education Paraprofessional position for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. USD values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. They are eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Work as part of a team to provide a positive classroom environment utilizing PBIS program-wide expectations and strategies

Provide active supervision and intentional observation of children at all times

Assist Kindergarten teacher in providing developmentally appropriate instruction, activities, guidance and encouragement to children

Help children to develop good habits of personal hygiene; assist with toileting and hand washing

Observe children and assist in accurate completion of assessment data and observations

Ensure that students remain on task and are following teacher’s instructions

Qualifications:

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger

Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, caring, applicants for a Part-Time Math Interventionist Paraeducator position for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. USD is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Essential Functions:

Use data to provide high-quality Math interventions to individual students and small groups to close gaps in learning

Maintain data-based documentation of continuous monitoring of student performance and progress

Collaborate with teachers, and the Math Intervention Coordinator regarding student progress

Assist with identifying students for placement in intervention groups

Provide diagnostic assessments for students as needed

Perform other related work as required

Qualifications:

Strong Mathematics instructional skill

Ability to collect data and make placement recommendations for students

Ability to use initiative and innovation when working with struggling students

Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred)

Associate’s degree (preferred)

Confidence when working with others

Strong social and communication skills

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168 and FBI Fingerprint Clearance to:

Ms. Elena Steidinger

Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected]

Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Human Services Positions- County of Venango

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the two Human Services positions.

Service Coordinator II Outreach Coordinator ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Housing Inspector/Maintenance Technician ($12.01/hr)

Both positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk

The county provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to:

Venango County Human Resources

Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex

1 Dale Avenue

Franklin, PA 16323

by established deadlines.

Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Full-Time Teller

Clarion County Community Bank

Clarion County Community Bank has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Teller at its Rimersburg office.

Prior banking experience is recommended but not required. Outstanding customer service skills and proficiency with computers are essential. Candidates must have a flexible schedule and display extreme attention to detail.

Resumes must be received by February 22, 2022, at:

Clarion County Community Bank

ATTN: Branch Manager

308 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

or email to [email protected]ank.com

Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/D/V





Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional.

This position is available immediately. Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to complete requirements.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Resume; Certificate; Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: March 1, 2022 or Until Position is Filled





Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville currently has an opening for a full-time or part-time laborer.

Hours of operation are 8-5 Monday-Friday, and 8-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description: Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.





Juvenile Probation Officer

Forest County

The Forest County Juvenile Probation Department is now accepting applications for a full-time Juvenile Probation Officer.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Juvenile Probation

ATTENTION STEVEN T. BARNETT, CHIEF

526 Elm Street, Box 8

Tionesta, PA 16353

on or before March 1, 2022. (EOE)





Blended Case Manager

Service Access & Management, Inc

Service Access & Management, Inc, in DuBois, PA, currently has an opening for a Case Manager.

Are you looking for an opportunity to be a part of a team that assists consumers and their families effectively and efficiently achieve the most independent and fulfilling life possible within their communities?

Their organization’s purpose is that “everyone we meet, we leave better off”. SAM believes their values are what provide them guidance in the way they treat each other, consumers, and their payers/providers. They are looking for the right individual who wants to join their growing, dynamic, non-profit company that places people first and takes pride in the work they do.

If you’re looking to:

Provide a hybrid level of case management

Assist consumers and their families achieve the most independent & fulfilling lives possible within their communities

Assist consumers in identifying their needs, goals, strengths/abilities and preferences in their treatment and recovery

Work directly in the community

Coordinate community services

Monitor consumer services

Serve as an advocate for individuals suffering from ongoing mental health issues

Work one on one with consumers to assist in the creation of their individual service plan

….then they have the opportunity for you!

Service Access & Management is hiring for a:

Position Title: Blended Case Manager

Department: Mental Health

Status: Full Time/Non-Exempt

Days/Hours: 37.5 hour work week

Starting Pay: $17.00/hrly, additional .48 for master’s degree in the field

If you are passionate about your career, enjoy helping people, and want the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the success of the people SAM serves, click on the link below to view qualifications, job description, and to apply!

https://easyapply.co/a/dc0d2056-7715-4c07-be67-4fcd929d5f47





Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion-based construction company is accepting resumes for a full-time Warehouseman/Delivery Driver.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks, organization of raw materials, and general labor.

Operation of forklift and other yard machinery will be required as well as local delivery of machinery and supplies.

Candidate should be career-oriented and seeking long-term commitment. CDL license not required but preferred.

This position is Monday–Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214





The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Human Services positions.

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses}

Service Coordinator II Developmental Services ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Department Clerk III CSS-Housing ($9.60/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

The county provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Receptionist/Caseworker

County of Clarion

Clarion County Department of Domestic Relations currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.

POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full Time, 35 hours/week, Non-Exempt

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations

PAY RANGE: $11.82/hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Submit a letter of interest AND a resume including three references to:

Alyssa Dolby

17 South 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214

[email protected] (attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format)

OVERALL OBJECTIVES: This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Collect OTC payments/court costs and write receipts when necessary and enter all payments into the Kidstar system

Answer phones and Walk-in inquiries: Pull files and looks inquiries up on PACSES to assist clients Take messages when necessary Forward phone calls to proper staff when necessary Prepare letters and petitions for modification to clients Contact employers for inquiries on payments/insurance issues Verification of employment or payment schedule Work cases by other means as directed by staff

Scanning and computer data entry into PACSES: Scan all paperwork into case files and disburse to appropriate staff for review Delete all paperwork from scanning case files as appropriate Change of address/phone numbers/employment information/other client information

Assist the Assistant Director in preparing cases for Superior Court when necessary

Research and process Lien information requests for overdue/past-due child support

File all documents for entire staff to include terminated files. Maintain terminated filing cabinets

Prepare and send three-year review notices to clients

Conduct work search on a biweekly basis

Review and mail all wage attachments/earnings reports and NMSN’s, to include review of u/c attachments

Schedule all conferences and hearings as back up to intake worker

Update and maintain the work search board

Review and respond to IVR messages

Print the R203 CYS report weekly and fax to CYS

Review earnings reports and NMSN’s to determine if insurance is available at a reasonable cost

Order office supplies with authorization of the Director or Assistant Director

Maintain copies of all forms and paper trays. Maintain client information bin and filing bin weekly. Complete all tasks in receptionist bin daily

Open and process mail daily

Read Daily Production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and work a variety of MAIL alerts daily and initiates the necessary actions

Track court costs payments and enforcement of payments

Review and enforce unreimbursed medical expenses

Review files for Quality Assurance

Work Data Integrity Task (DIT) list reports (per attached)

Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director and Assistant Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

N/A

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. A Receptionist/Caseworker works indoors on a regular basis in an office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity is prohibited

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

Submit a letter of interest AND a resume including three references to:

Alyssa Dolby

17 South 4th Avenue

Clarion, PA 16214 [email protected] (attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format)

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Part-Time Bookkeeper

Local Area Business

A local area business currently has an opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper.

Working hours are flexible and are expected to be 7-10 hours per week. Duties include maintaining company QuickBooks file, paying bills, and filing records.

The ideal candidate should be proficient with QuickBooks online with 5 years of bookkeeping experience and have references.

Competitive wage to be discussed based on abilities.

To apply email [email protected]





Automotive Service Technician

Clarion Ford

Clarion Ford currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Technician.

This is a full-time position at their dealership located at 1305 East Main Street, Clarion, PA.

This position is responsible for diagnosing and repairing vehicles. Certification is a plus. Experience is preferred, but they will train the applicant.

Competitive pay, state-of-the-art facility; health benefits, 401K, vision, and dental available.

Resume/work experience can be emailed to [email protected] or you may also stop by in person.





Personal Care Attendant

Clarion Area School District

There currently are Immediate Openings for Personal Care Attendants for the Clarion Area School District.

These will be school year positions, full–time, starting at $14 per hour with paid time off and life insurance.

Duties could include targeted intervention to students with high needs in the school setting, providing family support, clerical work, and other duties as assigned.

Must possess a High School diploma with preference to Associates Degree in Education or related field or mental health experience.

Send letter of interest, current resume, Act 34, Act 151 and FBI fingerprint clearances, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, February 4, 2022.





Varsity Football Head Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Varsity Football Head Coach.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Current Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Terry Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 11, 2022





Multiple Positions at Clarview

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, in Sligo, currently has openings for Multiple Positions at its facility.

***NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!***

Openings include Nursing Assistant/Healthcare Nurse Aide, Temporary Nurse Aide (CNA), Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor, and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

About Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters the building and is driven by their caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

***NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!***

****$2500 Sign on for full time-$1200 Sign on for part time****

Clarview is looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so they are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment, and has proven experience in patient care. Their Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that the ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

Responsibilities:

Work in an elderly care setting

Assist elderly people with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living, such as eating and ROM

Assist patients with getting in and out of bed or chairs

Assist with physical therapy programs

Assist with hygiene maintenance to prevent infections or breakdowns of skin or wounds

Assist people with disabilities to perform daily activities, such as bathing and dressing

Assist people with disabilities to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise

They have fulltime, part time and on-call positions available on all shifts. Now offering Baylor Positions with $2.00 extra an hour. Work 24 hours every weekend get paid for 30 and receive full-time benefits.

Give Clarview a call at 814-745-2031 and they can answer any questions you may have.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid sick time

Paid time off

Paid training

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12-hour shift

8-hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Every weekend

Holidays

Night shift

On-call

Overtime

Rotating weekends

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Pa CNA certification (Required)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

Work Location: One location

THINKING ABOUT A CAREER IN HEALTHCARE? TRAIN WITH CLARVIEW!

Pennsylvania Department of Health has created a NEW Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program. YOU can become a Temporary Nurse Aide by completing an 8-hour online training and participating in facility orientation/training.

Learn the details below and if you have questions… please contact Julie Toth at 814-745-2031.

The primary function of a Temporary Nurse Aide is to assist the Charge Nurse in the provision of nursing care and related services for all residents under their assigned area and in compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines, standards and regulations which govern the facility, and, as directed by the Nursing Supervisor and/or Director of Nursing Services to ensure each resident’s medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes are met effectively and efficiently. Resident care provided by Temporary Nursing Aides is limited to the scope outlined below.

Clarview currently has FULL TIME, PART TIME, and CASUAL schedules available on a variety of shifts. They also are offering Baylor positions where you work every weekend for 24 hours make 2 dollars more an hour and get paid for 30 which makes you eligible for full benefits.

Who can become a Temporary Nurse Aide?

The following opportunities exist to become a Temporary Nurse Aide:

Selected candidates who complete the 8-hour online training, pass the exam, and are trained in Nurse Aide competencies by their staff

Any individuals who were trained or in midst of CNA training (through the existing Department of Education training) and have not yet tested may continue to be employed beyond the 120 days

Student nurses are permitted to work as aides if they provide a document showing evidence of completion of any nursing school course work

Top Areas of Focus for Temporary Nurse Aides

Role of Temporary Nurse Aide

The areas below have been specifically designated as aspects of resident care permitted under this new Temporary Nurse Aide designation:

Activities of Daily Living: Bathing, Oral Care, Grooming – Shaving and Nail Care, Dressing and Undressing

Infection Control and Prevention

Positioning, Moving, and Restorative Care

Nutrition and Elimination

Comfort Care and End of Life Care

General Responsibilities

Completes documentation regarding care and services rendered and the resident’s response or lack of response to the care/services rendered as directed by the Charge Nurse

Alerts a Nurse Aide, LPN or RN if questions arise or resident care is outside the scope presented above

Uses proper infection control techniques, including universal precautions, to prevent the spread of diseases

Observes residents and reports changes of physical, psychosocial, spiritual and emotional conditions to the Charge Nurse

Maintains a safe work environment and exhibits safe work practices

Adheres to, upholds and enforces all facility policies and procedures

Attends department meetings and educational programs as scheduled or directed

Adheres to, upholds and enforces all regulations and recommendations of the Department of Health, and all federal, state and local guidelines, standards and regulations which govern the facility

Maintains a professional, customer-oriented demeanor at all times

Works within a team concept and is thus cooperative with co-workers and peers

Maintains confidentiality of information

Represents the facility in a positive manner

Assumes all other duties as assigned

Benefits Offered:

Health/Vision

Dental

403-B Retirement

Generous PTO, including holidays

Competitive Salary

Best Parts of the Job:

Opportunity to make a difference for our residents on a daily basis

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationships with our residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Engaged and committed leadership team

Education and Training:

Temporary Nurse Aides will be trained based on an 8-hour course and test designed by American Health Care Association (AHCA). This online training, in combination with facility on-site training and orientation, will prepare designated employees to work as a Temporary Nurse Aide.

Supervision Received:

Clarview’s Temporary Nurse Aides report to the Director of Nursing and also receive daily work guidance and direction from our RNs and LPNs.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands: The occupational responsibilities of the candidate may involve having full use of their hands, the ability to stand for extensive periods of time, and the ability to perform bending, pushing, pulling, and lifting a minimum of 40 pounds without restrictions.

Work Environment: While performing the duties of this job, the employee may be exposed to hazardous chemicals, infectious waste, blood and body fluid, diseases, and conditions prevalent at the time. Employees may also be subject to emotionally distraught residents, family members, visitors, and personnel. The noise level in the work environment is typically minimal to moderate.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Holidays

Night shift

On call

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

Experience:

Caregiving: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

PA Drivers license (Preferred)

Work Location: One location

Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor

$6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $3,000 FOR PART-TIME

Also announcing a new very competitive wage hike!

Clarview’s RN Supervisors provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Clarview currently has a Full-time position for 3-11 with no weekends. A Part-time 11-7 shift with no weekends and PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

Job Types: Part-time, PRN

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Night shift

On-call

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Differential pay

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Required)

Experience:

Nursing: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

BLS Certification , CPR (Required)

RN Pa License (Required)

Top Areas of Focus for Clarview RN Supervisors

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Leads, assists, coaches and provides feedback to other team members

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

Benefits Offered:

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Best Parts of the Job:

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationships with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

Supervison:

Clarview’s RNs report to the Director of Nursing and provide daily work guidance and direction to their LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

Education and Training:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required.

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

$3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME, $1,500 PART TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETEIVE WAGES!

Clarview’s LPN Charge Nurses provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practices standards. LPN Charge Nurses supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem​

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Physical Setting:

Long term care

Nursing home

Rehabilitation center

Schedule:

12 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Supplemental Pay:

Bonus pay

Differential pay

Overtime pay

Signing bonus

License/Certification:

LPN (Required)

CPR Certification (Preferred)

Clarview currently has the following opportunities available:

BAYLOR 630A-630P and 630p-630a

FULL TIME / PART TIME (every other weekend only) positions on the EVENING shift (230p to 1030p) or NIGHT shift (1030p to630a)

WEEKEND positions are also available 3PM to 11PM

PER DIEM / PRN positions are available on ALL shifts

Top Areas of Focus for Clarview LPN Charge Nurses

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care

Make resident rounds on a regular basis

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

Benefits Offered:

Tuition Reimbursement

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Best Parts of the Job:

Meaningful work and connection to their mission

Relationship with residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

Supervision Received:

Clariview’s LPN Charge Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and receive daily work guidance and direction from their RNs.

Education and Training:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing

Interested?

​

If you’d like to explore any of these opportunities, you can apply with their online form, through Indeed.com, or complete an application in person.

They’d love to meet you.

​

Or contact them at:

[email protected]

Tel: (814) 745-2031

Fax: (814) 745-3010





Multiple Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Multiple Positions in multiple departments.

The following openings are available:

Human Services positions:

Crisis Intervention Specialist ($16.63/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Service Coordinator II CYFS Ongoing ($15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Housing Inspector/Maintenance Tech ($12.01/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the commission pay is based on sales with no limit to the compensation. Continual parts and sales training with Zacherl Motors is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with their commission plans and team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Multiple Positions at Swartfager Welding

Swartfager Welding Inc

Swartfager Welding Inc is now hiring for the following full-time positions: Laborers, Welders, Machinists.

Several company-paid benefits after probationary period.

Please apply in person at:

Swartfager Welding Inc.

199 Boyle Memorial Drive

Knox, PA 16232

Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information call 814-797-0280.





Multiple Positions at UFP

Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products currently has openings for multiple positions at several of its locations.

Openings include:

PARKER

Day- Mill, Industrial, Truss Builder, Receptionist, and CNC Operator

Afternoon- Mil, Truss Builder, and Maintenance

EMLENTON

Day- Wall Builders

SHIPPENVILLE

Day- General Laborers

DUBOIS

Day- Maintenance

These positions include:

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers.





Medical Office LPN – HealthWorks

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital currently has an opening for a Medical Office LPN in its HealthWorks facility.

Description:

Responsible for providing clinical assistance to the medical practice physician in order to facilitate the maximum wellness and treatment of patients assigned under the direct supervision and responsibility of the medical practice physician.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing or Medical Assistant Program

Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse

Certified in basic CPR

Must have excellent computer skills as an electronic medical record is utilized

Prior physician office experience is desired

Excellent benefits package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

E.O.E





Clinical Coordinator II

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System- Clarion Hospital currently has an opening for a Clinical Coordinator II in its Inpatient Rehab & Swing Bed Unit.

This is a full-time position.

Description:

The Clinical Coordinator will manage, supervise and coordinate daily operations of the Inpatient Rehab Unit and Swing Bed Programs under the direction of the director while providing clinical leadership and expertise. They shall assist with strategic planning to obtain goals set for the programs, along with the accurate and timely completion of IRF-PAI and MDS. They shall monitor and maintain quality outcomes and CMS requirements. The coordinator will gather, input and transmit data to Medical with the assistance of the interdisciplinary team. They will oversee all aspects of data collection for the IRF-PAI and MDS and ensure the presence of supporting documentation. The coordinator with interpret policies and procedures and act as the primary resource for and provide education to the interdisciplinary team in regards to their completion of the IRF-PAI and MDS.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an approved school of registered nursing and current Pennsylvania licensure

ACLS/PALS certification or within 1 year of taking position

5 years nursing experience with skilled and/or inpatient rehab experience

Good critical thinking skills, sound coaching techniques, promoting team environment, and ability to maximize the use of personnel are all skills that are desired for this position.

Excellent benefits package available.

Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

E.O.E





Lot Attendant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, the area’s largest used car and BHPH dealership, located in Cranberry currently has an opening for a Lot Attendant.

If you are motivated, a car enthusiast, enjoy working with vehicles, and want to be part of a great organization with room for advancement, then this is the job for you.

The position is full-time and includes some evenings and Saturdays.

Several company-paid benefits after probationary period. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Apply online under the career tab on their website at www.4yourcarconnection.com, in person at 7104 US 322, Cranberry PA 16319, or email your resume to [email protected]





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic- Brookville

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time or part-time available.

The position will be based out the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive, and team-oriented. Must be committed to providing excellent patient care.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]





Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is hiring a Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser!

Job Description:

Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach.

Responsibilities:

Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies

Travel to field sites to perform appraisals

Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate

Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP)

Ability to read and interpret technical information

Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate

Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data

Ability to communicate effectively orally

Ability to communicate effectively in writing

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Requirements:

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

Benefits:

Family-oriented environment/culture

401K

Health Insurance, Flexible Spending Account, Group Life Insurance, Long-Term Disability

EOE

To apply: Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page here or e-mail resumes/cover letters to Amanda Hepinger at [email protected]





Database Developer and Trainer

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, currently has an opening for a Database Developer and Trainer.

Applicant must hold a BSc in Computer Science or relevant field, have proven work experience as a Database Developer, and have in-depth understanding of data management. A valid Driver’s License is required. Travel may be required.

For a list of preferred job qualifications and a full list of job functions, please go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a Database Developer and Trainer for the Northwest Alliance Office in Clarion, PA. For a complete job posting and to apply, go tohttps://jobs.clarion.edu.

Review of applications will begin on February 7, 2022.

Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.





Part-Time Teller

First United National Bank

First United National Bank- New Bethlehem branch is currently searching for the perfect part-time candidate for an open teller position.

The ideal candidate will have a knack for numbers, excellent customer service skills, have a positive attitude, be able to work in a team atmosphere, and take pride in their work.

Interested candidates may submit a resume, complete with references and previous work experience, to [email protected]

First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!

The FUN Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a non-profit organization, and a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $20.87 an hour – $33.57 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus



Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Summary

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses.

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in the orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services.

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.





Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.00 – $22.53 per hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.00 an hour – $18.54 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.





YMCA Membership Coordinator – Clarion

Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Coordinator at the Clarion County YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA.

Job Title: Membership Coordinator

Type: Supervisory

Supervisor: Scenic Rivers Association Marketing & Membership Director

Location: Clarion County YMCA

Status: PART-TIME



Position Summary:

Supports all aspects of membership for the branch including recruitment of new members, retention of existing members, and supervision of assigned staff. The incumbent accepts and demonstrates the YMCA core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Works hand-in-hand with the Marketing & Membership Director to establish and carry forth membership goals.



Qualifications:

High School Diploma

2-3 years of previous customer service experience and strong written/verbal skills are required

Previous leadership and sales experience is preferred

Excellent personal computer skills

Must have good interpersonal and sound human relations and leadership skills

Ability to work well with people from different backgrounds and maintain a positive work environment



Essential Functions:

Implements membership strategies that support recruitment of new members and retention of existing members in coordination with Marketing & Membership Director. Creates a member-focused culture and models relationship-building skills in all interactions. Fosters a climate of innovation and resolves problems to ensure member satisfaction. Recruits, hires, trains, develops schedules and directs personnel and volunteers to ensure coverage of all shifts. Reviews and evaluates staff performance. Develops strategies to motivate staff and achieve goals. Promotes program and membership enrollment in interactions with existing and potential members. Coordinates program registration and works with all program directors to improve understanding of all programs. Ensures proper implementation of front desk procedures. Reviews and updates desk procedures and communicates changes to staff. Coordinates with business office as necessary on financial transactions. Conducts regular staff meetings with front line staff and participates in staff meetings with directors/coordinators as necessary. Teaches and delegates appropriate responsibilities to member services staff members. Assists in coordination and implementation of member appreciation events, promotions and member engagement initiatives. Ensures YMCA Membership’s Best Practices are followed. Participates in trainings as needed. Reports member comments, suggestions, complaints, concerns, and problems to supervisor in a timely manner. Gathers membership data and completes reports as required on schedule and submits them to the Marketing & Membership Director. Works to submit billing for member services and enrollment. Act as YMCA sales representative, providing facility tours and explanation of membership and program services available. Communicates ongoing and new member benefits. Maintains ongoing information on new members for distribution to Program Directors for communications. Provide easy access for current members regarding changes or questions about their membership including efficient resolution to membership problems. Maintains updated and orderly membership files. Generates data from membership database when needed. Conducts orientation for new members and employees regarding membership benefits. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate the purchase of materials related to membership processing, member appreciation, and member engagement. Maintain up-to-date membership and program information at the service desk to provide accurate and timely answers to questions via phone, website and walk-in traffic. In conjunction with the Marketing & Membership Director, coordinate open house events, member appreciation events and member engagement activities and long-term member appreciation/recognitions. Interact and approach members/program participants and co-workers in a positive manner. Maintain a clean, safe and neat environment.



Physical Demands:

Ability to frequently sit, walk, talk, hear, see and use hands and fingers.

Ability to lift or move up to 20 pounds.



Schedule:

The demands of the job dictate a changing schedule as the needs of the membership change. The job requires approximately 30 hours a week. The schedule may require occasional weekend and evening hours.



Application, cover letter, and resume should be submitted to Michelle Murray, Scenic Rivers YMCA Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email: [email protected] by January 21, 2022.

The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer.





Production Workers $20/hr- Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Wages:



NEW STARTING WAGE

NEW EMPLOYEES START FROM DAY ONE AT $20.00/HR

After a 45 day union probationary period, hourly rate will be based on union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Mon – Fri Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Click here and apply today!





Full-Time Registered Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling available.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are occasional scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.





Production Workers- New Starting Rate!

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

NEW STARTING RATE

Salary:

New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.

After the 45 day probationary period, base rate for production groups will be $22.00/hour.

When an employee is working for a production group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Cavco Industries which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in the United States, with multiple divisions and sales nationwide. Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is well known throughout the industry for high quality, innovative designs, and beautiful homes. Our enviable position is made possible by our long-term stable workforce, with highly trained and skilled crafts people dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

Commodore Homes is looking to add to their Production Team and they’re seeking motivated individuals with a great work ethic and drive to succeed. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply to start a fulfilling career, as this is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades because on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and gain experience in various functions of residential home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building/ Installation

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Salary:

New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.

After the probationary period, base rate for production groups will be $22.00/hour.

When an employee is working for a group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid Vacation Time Off

Paid Personnel Time Off

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.





CDL A Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Drivers.

Are you interested in a career worth $90,000/yr? At Klapec Trucking Co. in Reno, that is what their Class A CDL Driver’s average. KTC wants you to be successful and enjoy most weekends at home. KTC has generous benefits and a vacation package to ensure an optimal work/life balance.

“Your Success is our Success!!”

Choose KTC for your Lifelong Career.

Apply online at:

KlapecTrucking.com or call 888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343





Direct Service Professionals

UCIP

UCIP is accepting applications for Full-Time Direct Service Professionals in their Day Services & Residential Programs.

These positions may require evening and weekend availability depending on the shift. You will be providing support to individuals with developmental disabilities in a group home and community setting.

If you are compassionate, organized, reliable, professional, and want to make a difference in someone’s life, contact UCIP today!

UCIP provides services and care to individuals with developmental disabilities. They provide services in Clarion, Crawford, and Venango Counties.

Why UCIP?

Starting Wage of $14.00 per hour

Fully paid health insurance, vision insurance, and dental insurance for all full-time positions after 90 days

Matching retirement plan

Excellent paid time off after 90 days

Paid holidays

Paid Training

Applicants should be motivated and reliable with a solid work history; must pass a pre-employment drug screening and medical examination; have favorable ACT 33 and 34 clearances; and a valid driver’s license with a receipt of a satisfactory driving record.

Please apply in person at the UCIP nearest to you.

UCIP Day Services of Venango County

33 Seneca Street

Oil City, PA

UCIP Residential Services of Venango County

155 East Bissell Ave.

Oil City, PA

Clarion County

11289 Route 322

Shippenville, PA

Crawford County

18282 Technology Drive

Suite 202, Meadville, PA

No telephone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer.





Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate. Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker II.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of children/families Provides support to assigned group of individuals Conducts counseling sessions as needed Provides crisis intervention as needed Maintains regular contacts with individual, families, and/or guardians through home, office or school visits Assists in the development and implementation of family service plans based on needs of the individual Provides for necessary arrangements according to individuals and needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals and their progress Attends court hearings; writes reports as needed Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or County policies and procedures Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed Maintains statistics on individual base and completes required paperwork/reports Provides transportation for IL youth for activities such as group meetings, job seeking, apartment hunting, college tours, etc Travels regularly and long distance (i.e., 2 to 4 hours one way) and makes home visits to individuals as necessary Processes IL referrals and follows up on as required Distributes IL stipends as required Assists in the annual budgeting process Assists youth in obtaining personal documents, such as birth certificates, social security cards, and photo ID’s Administers IL youth needs assessments as required Attends IL-related training Engages youth and their families in transition planning through FTM Completes and maintains all IL required documents in the Youth IL case file Assists with moving, carrying or lifting a youth’s personal belongings including clothing and furniture Works with SWAN for child preparation services and child profiles Works with and collaborates with juvenile probation officer of record for each IL youth Serves on committees / focus groups at State and regional level as requested Meets with Supervisor as required

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA., C.S. and Chapter 6 Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Casework Supervisor.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Regularly works beyond normal work hours or on-call or on as-needed basis Must be available to work non-traditional work hours, including evenings and weekends

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Occasional lifting/carrying of objects Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records Must possess the ability to operate a personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment Must possess academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $10.50 (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Price Book Analyst

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for a Price Book Analyst.

Position Summary:

To maintain, interpret, and analyze price book data at the corporate level for UK stores. The job includes but, is not limited to, setting up pricing for individual items sold at their stores considering the item’s cost, promotion, mix and match, category, department, price change notice, and adjustments.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility for data entry, testing and reviewing all price book procedures through computer software, retail adjustments, completion of price changes on a timely basis, testing promotions before applied to

stores, taking in to considering costs, discounts, promotions, rebates, off invoice discounts, etc. Perform other back-office duties in the corporate office as needed. You will be working in the UK Corporate office in

Shippenville, PA.

Minimum Education: Prefer a Bachelor’s degree in any business major but an Associate degree will be acceptable but not required.

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years of computer experience with retail/ wholesale background

the ability to analyze large data in computer program

must be very good with Excel

Soft Skills:

Ability to clearly communicate with management and team members

Work independently with minimum supervision

Robust work ethic

Ability to assess, prioritize and react at this very fast-paced organization

Travel:

Local travel to store may be required occasionally

Contact them today!

Email your resume to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104





Bartender

Moose Lodge #366 New Bethlehem

Moose Lodge #366 New Bethlehem, is currently hiring full-time or part-time bartenders.

Offering a competitive wage.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Interested applicants can send their resumes to [email protected]

