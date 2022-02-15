 

Valerie Gail Pabst-Herrlich

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Valerie Gail Pabst-Herrlich, 68, of Oil City, PA., passed away at 2:31 P.M. Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Oct. 21, 1953 in Pittsburgh, PA., she was the daughter of the late Floyd C. Pabst & Phyllis C. Wilkenson Pabst.

Valerie was a graduate of Carrick High School.

A homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting.

She also enjoyed reading, watching Youtube and had a strong faith and love for God.

Valerie is survived by five children: Shelby Stoner & her husband Christopher of Rouseville, Harry “Chuck” Herrlich of Oil City, Douglas Herrlich & his wife Bobbie of Rouseville, Dawna Zimmerman & her significant other Joseph Ellis of Titusville, Paula Perry & her husband Justin of Seneca; 12 grandchildren: John Stoner(Brittney), Chelsey Stoner, Karie Daly, Harry Herrlich III, Ethan Herrlich, Zoe Herrlich and Eli Herrlich, Jerry Zimmerman Jr., Elaina & Rachel Zimmerman, Drue and Cash Perry; one great granddaughter: Lynix Stoner; and one great grandson: Keneth Daly.

Valerie is also survived by one sister, Suzanne Armstrong of Fredonia.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter MaKenzie.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


