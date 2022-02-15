Viola Ruth Burneisen Brown, 78, of Oil City, PA. , died unexpectedly Thursday Feb. 10, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest.

Viola was called to Heaven’s garden to reunite with her husband, daughter, father and loved family members and friends.

She was born Aug. 15, 1943 to Christy Albert Burneisen Sr. & Isabelle Wright Burneisen.

Vi grew up in Dempseytown and graduated from Oil City High School.

She continued her education at the Oil City School of Nursing, then went on to work at the Oil City Hospital in the nursery.

On Feb. 17, 1967 she married Samuel Arthur Brown III., and together they raised two children, Jason Ryan and Joy Renee.

Vi enjoyed winters in Florida, loved flower gardening, collecting antiques and going to estate and garage sales.

Vi especially enjoyed keeping in touch with her dear friends and acquaintances, always inquiring about families and their adventures, and updating them of current events.

Vi was a warm and caring person that will be missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her son Jason Ryan Brown of Ft. Lauderdale; her mother, Isabelle Burneisen, of Oil City; a sister, Geraldine Donaldson, & her husband Dick of Silver Springs, FL; and her brother, Christy Burneisen & his wife Kathy of Oil City.

She is also survived by her brother-in-law John Brown & his wife Mary Pat of Oil City and Naples, FL. , as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Vi was preceded in death by her husband Samuel on Aug. 4, 2006, her daughter Joy on Sept. 27, 2018, her father Christy Burneisen Sr on Feb. 22, 2007 and brothers’-in-law, Tom Brown & his wife Toni and Charles “Rock” Brown.

Her family would like to thank Sue Price for her beautiful friendship and all her amazing food.

Dick Mallory for all the maintenance of her home and for Greg Felmlee for taking care of her lawn and to everyone else who helped Vi at one time or another.

There will be no services observed.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.