Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 14, 2022 at the Collins House, Franklin, PA.

Born January 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert H. and Lena (Hogg) Smith.

Virginia worked for in the Dietary Department at Polk Center for 14 years, retiring in 1989.

In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed sewing, singing and scrap-booking.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her daughters, Barbara Adamson and her husband, Eugene of OH, Janet Heister of Polk, PA, Linda Parker and her husband, Donald of Mercer, PA, and Joyce Feltenberger and her husband, Bruce of Polk, PA; her grandchildren, Kelley Osborn and her husband, Jim of Clintonville, PA, Ryan Adamson and his wife, Cindy of OH, Nicole Bucholz (Jim) of Oil City, PA, Jeff Feltenberger and his wife, Michelle of Polk, PA, Jason Adamson and his wife, Kelly of OH, Lisa Feltenberger Franklin, PA, Crystal Parker of Mercer, PA, David Feltenberger and his fiance, Chrissy Clifton of Oil City, PA; as well as fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death her two sons, Ronald Heister and Robert Heister; and her brothers, Wilbert Smith and Gilbert Smith.

The family of Virginia would like to express our deepest appreciation to the staff of the Collins Hospice House

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 starting at 12 pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Jonathan Bell, Pastor of Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Virginia will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Virginia’s memory to VNA Collins House, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

