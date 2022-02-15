Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, February 14, 2022 following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in St. Marys, West Virginia on March 22, 1937 to the late Walter T. and Iva Mae (Reaser) Reed.

He was a 1955 graduate of St. Marys High School in St. Marys, West Virginia.

In his earlier years, he served as an E.M.T. for Pleasants County, West Virginia, was a Boy Scout Leader, coached pee-wee football, and was a member of the Lions Club.

Mr. Reed was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Walt enjoyed working outside in his yard, gardening, snow blowing, and taking care of his neighborhood.

He loved to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

He was employed by Quaker State in St. Marys and in 1989 came to Oil City to work for Quaker State as a quality control supervisor.

He retired in 1999 after 42 years of service.

He was married in St. Marys on June 23, 1957 to the former Joan J. Smith, and she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Cindy Kline and her husband Jim of Charleston, West Virginia, Walter T. Reed II and his wife Terri of Chester,Virginia, Paul Edward Reed and his wife Brenda of Newport, Ohio, Julia A. Huff and her husband Buddy of Franklin, and Timothy O. Reed and his wife Kimberly of Oil City; seven grandchildren: John Kline and wife Mary, Ashley Hess and husband Brian, Erica Pierce and husband Zach, Danny E. Reed and wife Amy, Alex J. Huff and fiancé Hannah Perry, Chelsea Johnson and husband Shea, and Quinton Reed and wife Hanna; and ten great-grandchildren: Olivia and Hunter Kline, Myles, Ethan, and Eleanor Pierce, Dylan and Maddie Hess, Paul Reed II, Rowan Johnson, and Emsley Reed.

Also surviving is his sister, Teresa Thompson and husband Michael; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Iva Reed; his brother, Gary Carl Reed; and a grandson, Bradley Thomas Reed.

Per his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service held.

At the convenience of the family, interment will be made in St. Marys, West Virginia at a later date.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff of AseraCare Hospice for their care and compassion.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice (Amedysis) 12664 Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441; the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or Community Ambulance Service, 1010 Buffalo St., Franklin, PA 16323.

