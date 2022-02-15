 

William D. Allmendinger

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-46TbG8r3DPTWilliam D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, February 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Born May 26, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Carl F. Allmendinger and Elizabeth M. Douglas Allmendinger.

He was a graduate of Keystone High School.

Bill was a truck driver until retirement, driving for Klapec Trucking Company and Savage Trucking.

He married the former Betty L. Walker, and she survives.

Bill was a member of the St. Mark’s United Church of Christ at Monroe and enjoyed working on cars.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; three daughters: Roberta (Floyd) Hurrelbrink of Emlenton, Terresa (Tim) Ragley of Emlenton and Lisa Allmendinger of Oil City, and six grandchildren: Troy Cottrell, Austin Cottrell, Samantha Hurrelbrink, Travis Hurrelbrink, Colt Shakley and Miranda Fye.

Bill is also survived by his siblings, Jack (Pat) Allmendinger and Ruth Klein, both of Knox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, a brother and their spouses: Olive and Edward Dugas, Alice and Buzz Windhager, Maude and Mick Hilliard, and Carl and Karen Allmendinger.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at Noon Thursday, in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Bill’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


