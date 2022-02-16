A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 56. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 21. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

