AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Western Pa.; Crude Stays Above $90 per Barrel

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.629 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.668 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Jefferson County, the standard price is $3.660. The average in Venango County is $3.699.

This week’s average prices:

Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.629



Average price during the week of February 7, 2022: $3.598Average price during the week of February 16, 2021: $2.810

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.695 Altoona

$3.598 Beaver

$3.699 Bradford

$3.660 Brookville

$3.600 Butler

$3.668 Clarion

$3.609 DuBois

$3.678 Erie

$3.566 Greensburg

$3.601 Indiana

$3.595 Jeannette

$3.613 Kittanning

$3.551 Latrobe

$3.687 Meadville

$3.710 Mercer

$3.563 New Castle

$3.590 New Kensington

$3.699 Oil City

$3.588 Pittsburgh

$3.621 Sharon

$3.618 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.551 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose sharply last week to $3.48, four cents more than a week ago. The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is currently staying above $90 per barrel. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand rose from 8.23 million barrels per day to 9.13 million barrels per day. A decrease in total stocks and increased demand have contributed to upward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to play the dominant role in pushing pump prices higher. Gas prices could continue to increase as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $3.22 to settle at $93.10. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.7 million barrels to 410.4 million barrels. The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the beginning of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

