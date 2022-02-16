Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side on February 14, 2022, at her residence.

Born in Oil City, on August 23, 1924, she was the daughter to the late Earl F. and Anna Kaestel Morrison.

Betty was a 1941 graduate of Oil City High School, where she was a member of the Oil City Marching Band.

On September 29, 1942, she was married to Louis Henry Hoover, who preceded her in death in 2011.

They shared 69 years of marriage together.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and served as the secretary for many years.

She loved gardening, watching sports, bowling, hunting, fishing, ceramics, knitting and crocheting various projects around the house.

She also loved to sew and complete jigsaw puzzles.

But most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her best buddy, Abby the cat.

Surviving are two sons, Terry Hoover and wife Carol of Oil City, and Randal Hoover of Hutto, Texas; four grandchildren, Jen Koziara and husband Mike, Brent Hoover and significant other Darla Uhl, Shawn Hoover and wife Tracie, Bridget Zaber and husband Chris; ten great grandchildren, Brady Koziara, Ella Koziara, Cameron Koziara, Adalynn Hoover, Gwen Uhl, Caden Hoover, Bryson Hoover, Luke Zaber, Jake Zaber, and Ryan Zaber; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Betty in death are her parents, her husband Louis, her brothers, Ralph and Charles Morrison, her twin brothers who died at a very young age, and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Hoover.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Christ Lutheran Church.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of AseraCare Hospice of Waterford for the care and compassion they gave to Betty.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Christ Lutheran Church, 1029 Grandview Rd., Oil City, PA 16301 or to AseraCare an Amedisys Foundation in Waterford, 12664 Rt 16 South, Unit 1A, Waterford, PA 16441.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

