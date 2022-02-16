Bonnie Jean (Beck) Sherman, 74, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the afternoon hours of Monday, February 14, 2022, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

She was born on June 12, 1947, to the late Wilbert Glenn and Faye Irene (Myers) Beck in Clarion, PA.

Bonnie attended school in the Clarion area and graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School.

She received training at a beauty school in Pittsburgh, PA, and later received training from Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville, PA.

Bonnie was a long-time member of the First Church of God in Brookville and was very involved in multiple programs within the church.

Bonnie was a very spiritual person and had a very strong faith in God.

In her free time, Bonnie was a seamstress for many years and made everything from clothing for her children to memory bears made from loved one’s clothing, something she did until just a year ago.

Bonnie loved the people in her life, she had a strong connection to her family and friends and had a special place in her heart for her great grandbabies.

Bonnie is survived by two children; Kimberly (Michael) Vanzile of Tampa, FL; Brenda (Gregory) Holben of Brookville, PA; two step children; Julie Sherman; Chris Sherman; two grandchildren; Katie (Brian) Douglass of Brookville, PA; Brady (Ashlyn) Holben of Brookville, PA; seven great grandchildren; Eli Douglass; Emalyn Douglass; Gideon Douglass; Arabelle Douglass; baby Douglass, expected later this year; Maeleigh Holben; Braelyn Holben; and one brother; Thomas Beck of Lawson, MO.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in passing by one sister: Doretha “Dee” Beck.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 10am to 11am at the Brookville First Church of God, 201 Freedom Lane, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Henry Scoff.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Brookville First Church of God.

Final interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Clarion Co., PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

