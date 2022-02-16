Charles E. Rankin, 67, formerly of Butler, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Pleasant Hill Mature Living Center in Leechburg, Pa.

Born in Butler, Pa. on July 20, 1954, he was the son of the late Howard A. and Helen Hilliard Rankin.

Charles served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era and was later employed at the VA Hospital as a fireman.

Charles is survived by his 2 daughters; Rebecca and Melissa Rankin, 5 sisters; Martha (Dave) Hughes, Brenda (Richard) Hughes, Mary Doerr, Donna (Duene) Douglass, and Cindy (Dennis) Lemons.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his daughter; Holly Rankin, a brother; Howard David Rankin, and 3 sisters; Phyllis Nicoletti, Carol Miller, and Pamela Self-Filsinger.

Visitation will take place from 4:00-6:00pm on Friday, February 18th, at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire (201 S. Washington St.), with a funeral service starting at 6:00pm.

A private burial will take place Saturday morning at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

To visit/send condolences, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

