Charlotte J. Baseler, of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday Evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City.

She was 91. Charlotte was born in Franklin, PA, on Feb. 28, 1930, to Herschel C. and Lois (Rosenberry) Mitcheltree.

She married Earl L. Baseler on Aug. 20, 1949; he preceded her in death on May 1, 2014.

Together the celebrated sixty-four anniversaries.

During her high school years, Charlotte worked as a live in childcare and household helper for a neighbor.

She graduated from Sandy Lake High School in 1948.

Following graduation, she worked at The Plastic, then Joy Manufacturing in Franklin.

In addition to being a homemaker Charlotte worked at Grove City Hospital, JCPenney, then GC Murphy in Grove City.

In later years, she babysat her grandchildren along with neighbor children and was “Grandma Charlotte” to all. Charlotte was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Grove City.

She was active in the Women’s group, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for 50+ years.

Charlotte is survived by three children, James (Connie) Baseler, Cumberland, MD, Dee (Mark) Bullock, Grove City, and David (Margie) Baseler, Polk, grandchildren, Matthew (Lisa) Baseler, Timothy (Hazel) Baseler, Megan Sopher (Gary Macy), and Micah (Keleigh) Sopher, and great grandchildren, Loren (Hunter), Elias, Seth, Rachel, Scarlet, Gretchen, and Jay.

In addition to her parents and husband, two sisters, Jean Mitcheltree and Ruth Richter, and two brothers, H. Clair and Glen Mitcheltree, preceded Charlotte in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the charity of the donor’s choice, or Grove City Meals on Wheels, 819 Columbia Ave., Grove City, PA 16127.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA.

