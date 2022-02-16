Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Catch of the Day

Add this colorful cranberry sauce to fish for an elegant entrée!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped onion



9 tablespoons butter, divided6 cups cubed bread3/4 cup chopped pecans1/3 cup orange juice1-1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest1 teaspoon salt, divided6 haddock, cod or halibut fillets (6 ounces each)

Orange-cranberry sauce:

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup orange juice

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and stir celery and onion in 6 tablespoons butter until tender. Stir in bread cubes, pecans, orange juice, orange zest, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Arrange fillets over stuffing.

-Melt remaining butter; drizzle over fillets. Sprinkle with remaining salt. Bake, uncovered, 25-28 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

-In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; whisk in water and orange juice until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add cranberries; cook 5 minutes or until berries pop. Stir in orange zest. Serve with fish and stuffing.

