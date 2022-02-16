 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry Catch of the Day

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add this colorful cranberry sauce to fish for an elegant entrée!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups chopped celery
1/2 cup chopped onion

9 tablespoons butter, divided
6 cups cubed bread
3/4 cup chopped pecans
1/3 cup orange juice
1-1/2 teaspoons grated orange zest
1 teaspoon salt, divided
6 haddock, cod or halibut fillets (6 ounces each)

Orange-cranberry sauce:
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup orange juice
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and stir celery and onion in 6 tablespoons butter until tender. Stir in bread cubes, pecans, orange juice, orange zest, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Arrange fillets over stuffing.

-Melt remaining butter; drizzle over fillets. Sprinkle with remaining salt. Bake, uncovered, 25-28 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

-In a small saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch; whisk in water and orange juice until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Add cranberries; cook 5 minutes or until berries pop. Stir in orange zest. Serve with fish and stuffing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


