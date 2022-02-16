Clarion County Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases; Six Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, February 15.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,061 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,209 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/15/22 – 2,153

2/14/22 – 2,445

2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610

2/10/22 – 3,994

2/9/22 – 4,590

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14960 14 14974 326 Butler 43632 17 43649 696 (1 new) Clarion 8055 6 8061 193 Clearfield 18714 41 18755 316 (2 new) Crawford 19453 24 19477 298 Elk 6979 11 6990 94 Forest 2203 6 2209 34 Indiana 16888 45 16933 330 Jefferson 8733 12 8745 210 McKean 7943 6 7949 132 (1 new) Mercer 22981 17 22998 479 Venango 11063 3 11066 228 (1 new) Warren 7124 1 7125 204

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

