Clarion Knights of Columbus Honor Kerry Kifer

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Immaculate Conception Knights of Columbus Council #7549 recently honored Kerry Kifer for over six years of service as the financial secretary for the 138-member fraternal organization.

(Pictured above: Financial Secretary Kerry Kifer receives his longevity award from Grand Knight Gary Wolbert. Recorder Frank Wolbert, lecturer John Stroup Jr., and inside guard Doug Davenport observe the presentation. Photos courtesy of Knights of Columbus Council #7549.)



The financial secretary is bonded nationally and controls the financial and personal information for the council. Vincent Mazzocchi assumed the duties of financial secretary in late January 2022.



(Pictured above: Vince Ganoe and Randy Cyphert present check to I-C School principal Lori Cratty.)

The council is very active outside of the sausage stand at the Autumn Leaf Festival and Kettle Corn at “I Love Clarion,” which help to fund numerous projects.

The organization donates $7,500.00 annually to the Immaculate Conception School for fifteen $500,00 scholarships to local families.



(Pictured above: K of C members pre-popping kettle corn for the “I Love Clarion” event.)

In addition, the council has donated tens of thousands of dollars to local efforts including annual contributions to Community Action, Special Olympics, Clarion Little League, Next Step, I-C golf outing, Coats for Kids, Community Thanksgiving, Pirates outing, March for Life, NET Ministries, Deacon vocations, Faith Formation, brothers in need, and made meaningful donations to the YMCA, Clarion Free Library, Clarion Hospital 3-D Mammography, among other causes.



(Pictured above: Sausage stand and kettle corn being set up before the start of Farmers and Crafters Day.)

