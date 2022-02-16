David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, PA died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on February 14, 2022.

Dave was born in Niagara Falls, NY on September 8, 1942 to David Arnold Culp and Mary Rose Lee Knight Culp of Crown, PA.

He graduated in 1961 from North Clarion High School of Leeper, PA.

He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years, including a tour in Germany.

He continued his education at Los Angeles Harbor College with a major in Tool and Manufacturing Engineering and Business Administration.

He married the love of his life, Connie Murray Culp of Tionesta, PA in 1964 and recently celebrated 57 years together this past December.

They had many adventures living in Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Dave worked as machinist, plant manager and manufacturer for many years before opening Forest City Machine and Welding Supply of Forest City, NC in 1983.

He enjoyed his work and those who worked for him while successfully operating the business for over 30 years.

He also briefly taught plastic injection molding at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC.

Dave was active in his community as a Mason, was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and proudly supported his children’s school and sports activities.

He enjoyed listening to country music, traveling and camping with his family in his motor home, fishing and hunting with his son, grandsons and friends, but mostly loved working on and restoring his antique cars.

His talent and unique craftsmanship was represented in the various awards he earned from car shows while in NC and PA.

In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his 2 children and their spouses, David William Culp and his wife Cindy M. Wedekind Culp of Knox, PA and Esther Diane Culp Weathers and her husband James F. Weathers, IV of Lexington, SC.

He is also survived by his 4 grandsons, David Landon Culp (Samantha L. Culp) of Knox, PA, Dakota Aaron Culp (Penny G. Culp) of Cherryville, NC, James Flay Weathers, V, and Ephraim Reid Weathers of Lexington, SC, as well as 2 great grandsons, Walker Isaiah Culp and David Landon Scott Culp.

He is also survived by his sister, Elsie Diane Culp Sayre (Stanley R. Sayre) of Mantua, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special friend, he loved like a son, Michael J. Smith of Forest City, NC also survives him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Bonnie Lee Culp, and his father & mother in-law William & Helen Murray of Tionesta, PA.

Dave loved his family and friends dearly and always cherished time spent with them.

He never knew a stranger and treated all who knew him like family.

He was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family will be received Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: 1051 Twin Church Road Knox, PA with funeral service following at 11 am officiated by Rev. Harold O. Jacobson.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously request donations to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Clarion Forest VNA & Hospice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

