Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born in Clarion on August 12, 1922 to the late Reuben and Vira (Hook) Altman.

Dorothy worked at the Owens-Illinois Glass plant for many years and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Shippenville.

Surviving are her siblings: Lois Miller of Strattanville, Gloria Faye Rex of Shippenville, William Altman of Knox, Delores Krost of CA and Darl Altman of OH, and 3 generations of nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Donna Kay Burchfield and siblings: Lawrence Altman, Reuben Altman, Jr., James Richard Altman, Marlys Staab and Christine Snyder.

There will be no public visitation or memorial service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

