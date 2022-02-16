Ernest John Novak, 58, of Polk, passed away, Friday, February 11, 2022 at home.

He was born on July 2, 1963 in Pittsburgh, a son of Stanley and Mildred Simpson Novak.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

In his spare time he enjoyed shooting in a league, riding four wheelers, loved nature, turkey hunting, car trips and traveling to Benezette, Pennsylvania.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jonathan Novak and his wife, Christina of Stoneboro; a daughter, Carissa Novak and her boyfriend, Jeremy of Harrisville, PA; a brother, Walter Novak; four grandchildren, Ivy Novak of Stoneboro, Nevaeh Novak of Stoneboro, Rylynn Dora of Hermitage, and Hadley Dora of Hermitage; and his ex-wife and longtime friend, Wendy Heffern of Stoneboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and half-brother, Ronald Simpson.

There will be no services held at this time.

Memorial donations in Ernest’s memory may be made the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.

