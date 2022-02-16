 

Featured Local Job: Brief Services and Family Behavioral Health Caseworker

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Family Services of NW PA currently has a Caseworker position open within Venango County.

This full-time position is available working with families in Venango County. A bachelor’s degree in social work, psychology, or a closely related field is required. Knowledge of child development, behavior management, and parenting skills is necessary. Experience working with child behavior problems in a family context is preferred.

Will work intensively with children and their families in their own homes. Requires strong assessment and written and verbal communication skills.

Family Services offers a friendly work environment as well as flexible hours and the ability to work partially remote. Employees will receive one-on-one supervision. Travel throughout Venango County required. They offer a competitive salary, an annual salary starting at $31,707.00, as well as a generous benefits package and mileage reimbursement at the IRS standard mileage rate, and a $2,000.00 signing bonus in the first year.

Family Services is a nonprofit organization and qualifies therapists for student loan forgiveness programs.

EOE

Send resume by March 15, 2022, to [email protected] or:

Human Resources
Family Services
5100 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509


