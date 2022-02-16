Helen M. “Butch” Blauser, 79, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, February 14, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.

She was born October 24, 1942 in Buffalo, New York to the late Charles and Hazel (Shirey) Patterson.

Helen was active in the Oil City Women’s Pool leagues, watched many softball tournaments that her son and grandchildren played in; and enjoyed playing Poker, fishing, camping, and traveling to Benezette to see the elk.

Helen loved spending time with her family.

She worked at Isaly’s in Oil City and Franklin.

She retired from Cranberry School district as a cafeteria cook.

She was married on September 14, 1963 to Bernard L. Blauser, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2014.

She is survived by two children: DeAnna Blauser of Oil City and Bernard L. “J.R.” Blauser Jr. of Seneca; two grandchildren, Lynn Russell of Oil City, and Lee Russell and his wife Rachael of Franklin; and a great-grandson, Kayden Russell.

She is also survived by her siblings: Deborah Biltz and husband George, Dan Tommasi and wife Mary, Joe Tommasi, and Theresa Tommasi-Trusel and husband Kelly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her “extra grandkids,” Nicholas and Brianna; and a special friend, Merle “Red” Ritchey of Franklin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Owen Russell; her sister, Sandy Chrispen; and her step-father, Lou Tommasi.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and those details will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Helen’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

