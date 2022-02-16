Lois M. McClaine, 77, of Washington Township, Petrolia, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born near Rimersburg, Pa., on September 30, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Adella Smith Slabe.

Graduating from Union Joint High School at Rimersburg, she was employed for many years by the former Archway Cookie Factory at Rimersburg.

Lois enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, gardening, and collecting “Angel” figurines.

In addition to devotion to her husband and family, Lois was the happiest caring for her canine ownership, especially her favorite, Jeremy.

Following his passing, she acquired Jenny Lee and Jaci Lee.

She was Catholic by faith.

Surviving is her husband; Rodney V. McClaine, daughter; Kimberly (Eric) Wehr of Butler, and a brother; Donald (Daisy) Slabe of Karns City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Manson.

A private visitation and service will be held at Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Butler County.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.