Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died on Thursday, February 10, 2022 surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.

She was born in Franklin to (Marion) Virginia Lee and George Anthony Fahey Jr. on October 19, 1938.

She attended Franklin High School and, after her children were in school, Clarion University.

She worked several places early in her career before becoming the secretary at St. Patrick Church until she became a mother.

After her children were in school, she became the secretary and bookkeeper for St. Patrick School where she served as mother away from home, nurse, counselor, cheerleader, confidant, co-conspirator, and other roles to the students, teachers, and administrators alike.

She returned to St. Patrick Church, to oversee the bookkeeping of all church endeavors before being elected a county auditor.

She served for eight years before enjoying retirement starting in 2016.

Mary was a gifted bridge player and avid reader.

She loved watching golf and the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with her family.

She was a great friend to all those who knew her.

Quick trips to the store could last an hour if she saw someone she knew and got talking.

She sang in St. Patrick’s choir for decades until she was physically unable to climb the steep, winding stairs.

She was always deeply devoted to her Catholic faith.

She loved dogs, relaxing on her porch but, more than anything in the world, she loved her grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and beloved dogs Sammy, Molly, T.J., Oscar, and Barney.

She is survived by her children Amy, Thomas Jr. and John Danzer and her grandchildren: Mackenzie and Nathaniel Danzer, Taylor and Chase Anderson, and Ryan and Grace Danzer.

She is also survived by her sisters, who were her best friends, Peggy Heller, Linda “Dee Dee” (Gene) Pendolino and Patsy (Bob) Witt and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

She is also survived by her dog, Oliver.

Family and friends may call Friday, February 25, 2022 from 9:30-10:45 AM in Dion Auditorium of St. Patrick Church, 415 10th Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11 AM in the auditorium with Father Kyle Seyler, presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Franklin Public Library, 412 Twelfth Street, Franklin, PA 16323; the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323; or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.