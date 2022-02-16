Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, Pa., passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Butler on June 12, 1957, he was the son of Harper J. and Julianna (Bert) Goodman Brewer.

He later married Christine Elizabeth Ferringer on August 27, 1977.

Paul was a Walmart truck driver prior to his illness and was driving truck for his whole life, starting when he had just learned to drive.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

His strong will enabled him to fight valiantly for 4 more years of time with them.

He is survived by his wife; Christine Elizabeth Ferringer, daughter Chrystal and Jason Thompson, daughter Stefanie Coen and Jeremy Douglass, son Brian and Kimberly Brewer and honorary son Chris Kelley, grandchildren MaLeah and Kaleb Thompson Braylyn, LeeAm and Oden Brewer, Gavin and Declan Coen, Ivy and Eli Douglass and honorary granddaughter Harlee Hespenheide and a sister Robin Brewer Benson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe Brewer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Perryville Hall this Saturday the 19th from 1-3.

In lieu of Flowers donations can be sent to Berteotti Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. at 21119 Paint Blvd Shippenville PA 16254 in remembrance of Paul Brewer for his grandkids.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

“Don’t think of him as gone away

his journey’s just begun,

life holds so many facets

this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting

from the sorrows and the tears

in a place of warmth and comfort

where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing

that we could know today

how nothing but our sadness

can really pass away.

And think of him as living

in the hearts of those he touched…

for nothing loved is ever lost

and he was loved so much.”

~Ellen Brenneman

