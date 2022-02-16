Police: Man Breaks In to Fenced-in Lot, Takes His Car That Was Towed

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing criminal trespass charges for allegedly breaking in to a fenced-in lot at a Beaver Township business garage and taking his vehicle that was towed without paying the tow bill.

According to court documents, on February 8, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Daniel Gunson, of Beaver (Beaver County), Pa.

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft Of Services-Acquisition Of Services, Misdemeanor 1



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

A PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched on Friday, February 4, around 9:58 a.m. to a business garage located on High Point Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, the trooper was informed by the owner of the business garage that he had towed a blue Chevrolet Aveo, bearing a New Jersey registration, during the night. The male operator was unable to pay for the tow bill, so the vehicle was placed in the garage owner’s locked fenced-in lot at his business.

The business owner stated that the Chevrolet Aveo was gone, and he observed it on High Point Road with the same man who was the operator when it was towed. He last saw the man in the vehicle, traveling west on Interstate 80, the complaint states.

While at the business garage, the trooper observed video surveillance of the man entering the secured storage lot at the garage and driving away in the Chevrolet Aveo. The male operator and vehicle were both located by Franklin-based State Police, and the operator, identified as Daniel Gunson, was taken into custody, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gunson was in possession of the master lock that was securing the gate to the fenced-in storage area at the business garage. Gunson related that he did remove his vehicle from the fenced-in lot where it was towed to by the business garage. He also indicated that he didn’t pay the tow bill owed to the business garage.

Gunson was arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on February 8 in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

During a preliminary hearing on February 15 at 11:15 a.m., charges were waived for court.

He was released on February 15 after his bail was changed to $5,000.00 unsecured. The bail action reason was listed as: Agreed between Prosecution and Defense.

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

