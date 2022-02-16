Queens of the North: Wolves Can Breathe Easy Now After Taking Down Union to Win Small School Division



RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Clarie Kriebel couldn’t breathe.

With her nose stuffed up, the North Clarion senior wondered what kind of shape she’d be in during one of the most important games of the season for the Wolves at Union Monday night.





With the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Small School Division title on the line, Kriebel wasn’t feeling her best.

(Above photo by Shelly Atzeni)

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope I don’t play bad because I’m kinda sick,'” Kriebel said. “This couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

But assistant coach Terri Obenrader pulled her aside for a pep talk.

“She told me she played some of her best games when she was as sick as a dog,” Kriebel said. “So, I just sort of had that in the back of my mind when I was playing.”

Kriebel could breathe easier after that discussion and scored a game-high 20 points as North Clarion overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to down Union, 48-41, and win the division.

Kriebel scored 15 points in the second half as the Wolves outscored the Damsels 27-16.



(Claire Kriebel)

“Honestly, it was a team effort,” Kriebel said. “I thank my team for that. You know, we all work well together. We pass the ball and feed each other. When the shot is open, you take it.”

Things started out poorly for North Clarion as Union controlled the tempo and the game for most of the first half.

“We were just chucking up shots and our defense was not North Clarion basketball defense,” Kriebel said. “Coach (Terry Dreihaup) said we were playing well, but we just needed to work together and talk and get a hand in their face. We did that in the second half. The second half was much better than the first half.”

Gwen Siegel added 11 points for North Clarion.

Keira Croyle got Union off to its hot start with eight of her team-high 19 points coming in the first quarter.

Dominika Logue pitched in 14 for the Damsels, including four 3-pointers.

North Clarion (18-3, 7-1) will play Karns City in the KSAC semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarion University.

Union will square off against Redbank Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Wolves claimed the division title over the Damsels (13-6, 7-1) based on a tiebreaker. The two teams split during the regular season, but North Clarion had a better record against teams from the Large Division.

That loss to Union in the first week of January started a stretch of three setbacks in five games. It motivated North Clarion this time around.

“I think we took those losses and ate it,” Kriebel said. “We took it as motivation to drive for our goals. Our goal was to be the North champion. We have long-term goals, but started with that.”

