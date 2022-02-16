‘Quick Change Technique’ May Have Been Used to Steal Money From Emlenton Truck Plaza

EMNLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a thief may have used a sleight-of-hand trick to steal money from the Emlenton Truck Plaza.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on February 10 between 8:13 p.m. and 8:17 p.m.

Police say the manager of the Emlenton Truck Plaza believes a customer used a “quick change technique” and “received more change than he should have.”

The money in the drawer was short at the end of the day by $198.11, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

According to CrimeStoppers, a quick change scam occurs when an individual targets inexperienced cashiers by paying for small priced items with a large bill.

Before the cashier gives back the change, the suspect engages the cashier in a speedy series of money exchanges thereby confusing the cashier.

In the confusion, the individual tells the cashier how much money to give back thus short-changing the cashier.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.