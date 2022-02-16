Redbank School Board Addresses Custodial & Maintenance Gap

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank School Board requested their custodial director to undertake an evaluation of all custodial and maintenance activities in the district.

The call for the report was spurred on by the resignation of Matthew Scott, a daytime custodian, which the board approved during their February 15 business meeting.

During their February 8 work session, the board had discussed the custodial and maintenance staffing situation at the district. Jim Jones, Redbank’s maintenance supervisor, informed the board the vacancy Scott created was one that definitely needed to be filled.

Concern was raised during the work session that the board would not be able to fill the position.

“You said you wouldn’t come in for $7.00 (per hour),” board member Dee Bell had said to another board member during the work session, “I wouldn’t even get out of bed for $12.00 (per hour).”

Possible steps forward would include a salary survey of what other nearby districts pay their custodial and maintenance staff, followed by a presentation to the board by Jones of what the district needs to fix their custodial and maintenance staffing problem, Board member Jason Barnett suggested.

Barnett proposed, “We should do an analysis. I would want to know how this can save us money or why does this makes sense.

“There needs to be a whole thought process put into how do you correct the problem.”

During the February 15 meeting, Barnett said, “Let’s lay it out and see what it takes, what’s wrong, and what can be fixed.”

He added, “As a board, I think we should direct Mr. Jones to do a full assessment of our custodial maintenance staffing by building so we can see it and indicate what issues, what limitations, what we’re dealing with, what are the causes, what are some possible solutions to resolve it and provide that to us.”

In other business, the board:

Approved the second reading of the amended Policy #122 Extracurricular Activities.

Approved a chorus and band field trip to Nashville, Tennessee – 4/21/22 to 4/24/22.

Approved the 2022-2023 school calendar as presented.

Approved the submission of the request for exceptions for retirement, special education, and debt services as per the PDE timeline.

Approved the purchase of a new tractor through the bidding process. Allocation from the General Fund. Sealed bids to be open on February 28. Bids will be approved at the March board meeting.

Approved the purchase of a plow truck through the bidding process. Allocation from the Contingency Fund. Sealed bids to be open on February 28. Bids will be approved at the March board meeting.

Contracted with American Leak Detection to determine the cause of the sinking of the Primary School building.

Rescinded the offer for a school psychologist approved at the January meeting.

Approved the resignation of William Weaver as Assistant Varsity Girls Track Coach effective 1/30/2022.

Hired Barbara Sayers as greenhouse aide not to exceed 390 hours at a rate of $9.71/hr.

Approved the resignation of Megan Murray, band front coach effective 12/31/2022.

Approved to post for the position of band front for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approved Lisa Meyers as a special education teacher at a salary of $58,457.00 for a total cost to the district of $75,772.62.

Approved Kyle Hicks as co-assistant Girls Track Coach for a total cost of $1,335.00.

Approved Lynde McCauley as co-assistant Girls Track Coach for a total cost of $1,365.00.

Hired Jason Noto as school psychologist effective on or before April 15 at a salary of $68,957.00 for a total cost of $114,527.70.

Approved John Fugate to complete psychological evaluations at a rate of $55.00 per hour.

