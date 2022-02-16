 

Ruth I. Ferringer

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AMjD70yQhuCvfRuth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, February 14, 2022 at her home.

She was born on May 1, 1950 in Shamburg; daughter of the late Noble B. and Elizabeth E. Edinger Ferringer.

Ruth worked at several places including the former Jamesway in Clarion, Timberline Packaging in Knox, and ACL in Erie, where she retired.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, working on puzzles, going to concerts, and spending time with her family.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Roxann Heasley and her husband, Ron, of Tionesta; her son, Terry Wolbert and his wife, Lori, of New Kent; 3 grandchildren, Jordon Johnson and her fiancé, Brendan Gordon, of Seneca and Brandan and Eryn Heasley, both of Tionesta.

She is also survived by her sister, Janet Shaffer and her husband, Jim, of Punxsutawney and her brother, Raymond Ferringer of Sligo; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel Ferringer, Larry Ferringer, and Jim Ferringer, and her sister, Ellen Shick.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Ruth’s request, there will be no public services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


