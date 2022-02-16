Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe, PA, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 26, 1986 in Long Beach, CA, son of Blair and Dani Spangler.

Ryan grew up in Corsica, PA and graduated from Clarion Limestone High School.

He later went on to pursue a Culinary Arts Apprenticeship degree from Westmoreland County Community College, where he met the love of his life, Christina.

He started working in restaurants when he was in high school, and fell in love with cooking.

He had the opportunity to work in several professional kitchens and had the privilege of cooking for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Training Camp, along with famous celebrity chefs.

He most recently was the Executive Sous Chef at Saint Vincent College.

Ryan married Christina on March 24, 2019 in Ligonier, PA by Pastor Linda Brady.

They soon after created a thriving baking and pastry business, Confections by Christina Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Christina Moore (Crouse); his parents Blair and Dani Spangler; his four brothers: a twin brother Brandon (Cara) Moore, Dylan (Tessia) Spangler, Austin Spangler and Dalton Spangler; and nephews Michael, Easton, Max and Lincoln; his grandparents Shirley (Blayne) Gulnac and Jewel Biddle; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather Blair Spangler Sr., maternal grandfather Virgil Biddle, and great grandfather Harold “Sunshine” Hindman.

As we look to understand why he was taken so early and quickly from us, we do find comfort that he is no longer suffering, and that God has him in His loving arms, free from all worry and pain we have here on Earth.

Ryan was absolutely loved and adored, had a quick wit, was known for his sense of humor, and had an incredible impact on his family, friends and coworkers.

He will be lovingly missed by family and all who knew him.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support through this unexpectedly sudden tragedy.

A special thank you to his cancer team at the Hillman Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion.

Friends will be received 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Friday, February 18th and 10 to 11am Saturday, February 19th with funeral services to follow at Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street, Clarion, with Pastor Linda Brady officiating.

The Funeral will be live streamed for those unable to attend through the Goble Funeral Home website and on their Facebook page.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

