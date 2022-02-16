Say What?!: Baptisms Performed by Arizona Priest Declared Invalid Due to the Word ‘We’

ARIZONA – An Arizona priest resigned from the Diocese of Phoenix after officials announced a single changed word invalidated all the baptisms he performed until June 2021.

The Diocese of Phoenix said all baptisms performed by the Rev. Andres Arango until June 17, 2021, were invalid because the priest said “we” instead of “I” when reciting the phrase, “I baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the holy spirit.”

