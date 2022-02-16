Trinity Point Presents ‘Unique’ Opportunity for Development

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The development of new housing and a travel plaza at Trinity Point, located directly off I-80 at Exit 62 in Clarion, is possible because of unique conditions which make it suitable for development, according to the area’s developer.

“It’s very unique,” Tim Reddinger, of the Clarion Trinity Development Co., told exploreClarion.com. “I’ve taken all the risk out of it. There’s very little risk for developing the site.”

According to Reddinger, the infrastructure at the site is complete, as the area is serviced by an onsite Verizon remote terminal and is connected to the Comcast Main PRI Trunk Loop.

Trinity Point is serviced by its own 100,000-gallon waste treatment facility, currently running at 6% capacity.

“There are no restrictions,” he said. “We had the natural gas ran throughout the park. We had the communications ran throughout the park. We built 9,000 linear feet of roads to handle truck traffic. We have three-phase electric throughout the park. We took care of all those things.”

“All the stormwater drainage infrastructure is in place. Anyone looking to build already can use existing stormwater plans filed with the Clarion County Conservation District.”

Already filed plans from Trinity Point have led to quick turnaround times for construction. Life-NWPA began construction on its Trinity Point facility within 60 days of buying its lot while Primary Health Network began construction on its building in just 45 days, Reddinger explained.

The story is a little different regarding Reddinger’s proposed housing development at Trinity Point. As compared to commercial development, Reddinger said housing is tougher due to the cost of construction far outweighing the real estate market in Clarion.

Although area real estate agents have pointed to a strong housing market in Clarion, Reddinger said anything seems significant when you’re at the bottom.

“The average home in Clarion County is selling for $110,000.00. That’s pretty low. If you get it up to the average home is selling for $125,000.00, that’s a pretty massive increase. That’s why they say it’s so good,” he said. “A lot of that is people coming in from other areas wanting to build houses. Most of the construction is on individual lots scattered around the county. There’s virtually no housing plans. It’s pretty scattered.”

Reddinger said he was will need state and federal support to complete the housing project.

“That’s why I have to get hopefully federal and state support to reduce the overall selling price of the units,” he said.

The housing development will likely comprise townhouses that will be sold, though Reddinger hopes to build dense apartment buildings which could house apartments or serve as condominiums with units for sale.

Reddinger reiterated that he wants most of the housing units to be priced at a middle-income range to meet the workforce needs of the community. However, he mentioned he is working with the Clarion County Housing Authority and that a portion of the housing will be for low-income residents, potentially HUD.

Penny Campbell, the executive director of the housing authority, told exploreClarion.com they have been contacted by Reddinger as a potential manager for parts of the housing development.

“At first, we were approached just to look at the management of properties. I do believe there are certain properties that he (Reddinger) is planning on constructing that would require management services, so he reached out to us for that.”

Campbell says the housing authority is interested in the development of Trinity Point; the housing authority has experience with writing and obtaining grants and could help in that capacity, too.

“We’re willing to work with Mr. Reddinger in that way as well. Right now, our primary involvement will likely be management of housing,” she said.

