Viviann Dorothea Whalen (nee O’Neill) passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022, at her Fairlawn home, surrounded by love.

She was born in Chicago on July 2, 1924 to Vincent O’Neill and Ann Anderson O’Neill.

She was a resident of Fairlawn for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Richard Harvey Whalen and twin brother, Army Air Corps Second Lieutenant Vincent O’Neill, who gave his life while serving his country during World War II.

She raised seven children with love and tenderness: Genevieve Tuchow (Rich) of Columbus; Anne Marie Santin (John) of Akron; Mary Anne Whalen Koester of Suffield (Bob Koester); Vince Whalen (Kathleen) of Akron; Rich Whalen (Heather) of Titusville, Pa.; Vivianne Duffrin (Robert) of Green; andJohn Thomas Whalen of Fairlawn.

She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Victoria Santin, Teresa Carcioppolo (Danny), Andrew Tuchow (Christina), John V. Santin, Katie Whalen, Miranda Whalen, Ryan Tuchow, Thomas Whalen, Vivianne Whalen, James Whalen, Michael Whalen, Erich Duffrin, Matthew Koester and Ruby Koester.

She also has 3 great-grandchildren, Hilary, Damien and Silvia Carcioppolo. She had a special friendship for many years with Carolyn Cramer and Eileen Tracy, both of Fairlawn, and the late Margie Hyland.

Viviann was born in Chicago and graduated from Mundelein College in 1946 with degrees in Home Economics & Science.

She was a longtime member of Saint Hilary’s Parish.

She enjoyed family celebrations for her birthday each year at Firestone Country Club.

While her children were in school, she volunteered at Herberich School and Saint Hilary’s.

She was a beloved inspiration to all who met her and made it through 97 years with a motto of “playing it by ear”.

The family will continue on in that tradition.

She truly focused on family and friends as being what is most important in life.

She was known for providing unending support and optimism.

She loved living life to the fullest and continued to enjoy birthdays and other special events with her family even in her last days.

She made everyone she met a better person.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that you invite a friend over for a cup of tea and a piece of Danish.

Donations can be made in Viviann’s name to some of her favorite charities, Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or the USO (USO.org).

A Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, February 15, at 11 a.m. at Saint Hilary’s Church in Fairlawn.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Green was Viviann’s favorite color and wearing a touch of green to the funeral would be a special tribute.

The family requests that masks be worn.

Services in care of The Billow Funeral Homes and Crematory, Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road Akron, OH 44333

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.billowfuneralhomes.com.

