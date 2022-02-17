A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly after 7am. High near 53. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Low around 21. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

