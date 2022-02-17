 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AAA: Potholes Can Be an Endless Hole for Your Wallet

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

potholeWhile tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent ice and snowstorms have taken an early toll on the Nation’s roadways – and drivers are paying a steep price.

AAA East Central advises motorists to take proactive steps to avoid costly repairs caused by hitting potholes.

“Not only do potholes pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also really leave a dent in your wallet,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “It can cost more than $1,000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels, let alone uncompromising issues like suspension damage.”

Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. The moisture expands and contracts when temperatures go up and down. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

To minimize vehicle damage from potholes, AAA East Central offers the following tips:

  • Inspect your tires: Properly inflated tires can act as a “cushion” when hitting a pothole.
  • Look ahead: Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes so you can react in time to avoid hitting a pothole.
  • Slow down: If a pothole cannot be avoided, reduce speed safely without abrupt braking.
  • Beware of puddles: Puddles often disguise deep potholes.
  • Recognize noises/vibrations: A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel, and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.
  • Check for a spare: Many newer cars do not have spare tires. Check to see if your vehicle is equipped with a spare, and make sure to regularly check its PSI.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.