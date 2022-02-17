AAA: Potholes Can Be an Endless Hole for Your Wallet

While tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent ice and snowstorms have taken an early toll on the Nation’s roadways – and drivers are paying a steep price.

AAA East Central advises motorists to take proactive steps to avoid costly repairs caused by hitting potholes.

“Not only do potholes pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also really leave a dent in your wallet,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “It can cost more than $1,000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels, let alone uncompromising issues like suspension damage.”

Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. The moisture expands and contracts when temperatures go up and down. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

To minimize vehicle damage from potholes, AAA East Central offers the following tips:

Inspect your tires: Properly inflated tires can act as a “cushion” when hitting a pothole.

Look ahead: Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes so you can react in time to avoid hitting a pothole.

Slow down: If a pothole cannot be avoided, reduce speed safely without abrupt braking.

Beware of puddles: Puddles often disguise deep potholes.

Recognize noises/vibrations: A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel, and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.

Check for a spare: Many newer cars do not have spare tires. Check to see if your vehicle is equipped with a spare, and make sure to regularly check its PSI.

