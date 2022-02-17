 

Authorities Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

main-burglaryPINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a recent burglary in Piney Township, Clarion County.  .

Investigators say the burglary took place on February 11 at a warehouse near 1784 Shannon Tipple Road.

The incident happened some time between 8:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. when the pictured suspects entered the building through a window and proceeded to steal an electric air compressor. The air compressor is blue in color.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

