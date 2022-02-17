Structure Fire Reported in Knox Borough

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from multiple crews are on the scene of an apparent structure fire in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company responded to the area of 526 East Railroad Street – across the street from the fire department – Thursday around 1:17 p.m.

Fire departments from Clarion, Shippenville, Washington Township, and Emlenton were also dispatched.

Crews remained on the scene as of 2:45 p.m.

No flames or smoke were visible at that time.

No further details are available.

This story will be updated.

