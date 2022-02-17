Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert

Combine one of your favorite desserts with luscious layers of cheesecake!

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers

5 teaspoons instant coffee granules, divided



3 tablespoons hot water, divided4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened1 cup sugar1 cup sour cream4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten1 cup whipped topping1 tablespoon baking cocoa

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Layer half of the wafers in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, dissolve 2 teaspoons of coffee granules in 2 tablespoons hot water; brush 1 tablespoon mixture over wafers. Set remaining mixture aside.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in sour cream. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Remove half of the filling to another bowl. Dissolve the remaining 3 teaspoons of coffee granules in the remaining 1 tablespoon hot water; stir into 1 portion of filling. Spread over wafers.

-Layer remaining wafers over top; brush with reserved coffee mixture. Spread with remaining filling.

-Bake 40-45 minutes or until the center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen sides from the dish with a knife. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled.

-To serve, spread with whipped topping. Dust with cocoa.

Clarion County Recipe of the day

