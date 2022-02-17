 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tiramisu Cheesecake Dessert

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Combine one of your favorite desserts with luscious layers of cheesecake!

Ingredients

1 package (12 ounces) vanilla wafers
5 teaspoons instant coffee granules, divided

3 tablespoons hot water, divided
4 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup sour cream
4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
1 cup whipped topping
1 tablespoon baking cocoa

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Layer half of the wafers in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a small bowl, dissolve 2 teaspoons of coffee granules in 2 tablespoons hot water; brush 1 tablespoon mixture over wafers. Set remaining mixture aside.

-In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Beat in sour cream. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended. Remove half of the filling to another bowl. Dissolve the remaining 3 teaspoons of coffee granules in the remaining 1 tablespoon hot water; stir into 1 portion of filling. Spread over wafers.

-Layer remaining wafers over top; brush with reserved coffee mixture. Spread with remaining filling.

-Bake 40-45 minutes or until the center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Loosen sides from the dish with a knife. Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight, covering when completely cooled.

-To serve, spread with whipped topping. Dust with cocoa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.