Clarion County Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases; Four Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, February 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,086 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,213 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17.



New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/16/22 – 3,389

2/15/22 – 2,153

2/14/22 – 2,445

2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610

2/10/22 – 3,994

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 14974 15 14989 328 (2 new) Butler 43649 64 43713 696 Clarion 8061 25 8086 193 Clearfield 18755 43 18798 317 (1 new) Crawford 19477 20 19497 298 Elk 6990 11 7001 95 (1 new) Forest 2209 4 2213 34 Indiana 16933 32 16965 332 (2 new) Jefferson 8745 17 8762 212 (2 new) McKean 7949 24 7973 132 Mercer 22998 28 23026 480 (1 new) Venango 11066 18 11084 229 (1 new) Warren 7125 17 7142 205 (1 new)

