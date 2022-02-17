 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports 25 New COVID-19 Cases; Four Cases Reported in Forest County

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 12:02 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

photo-1601055283742-8b27e81b5553HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, February 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 8,086 while the death toll remained at 193.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 2,213 and leaving the death toll at 34.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

2/16/22 – 3,389
2/15/22 – 2,153
2/14/22 – 2,445
2/11/22 through 2/13/22 – 8,610
2/10/22 – 3,994

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 14974 15 14989 328 (2 new)
Butler 43649 64 43713 696
Clarion 8061 25 8086 193
Clearfield 18755 43 18798 317 (1 new)
Crawford 19477 20 19497 298
Elk 6990 11 7001 95 (1 new)
Forest 2209 4 2213 34
Indiana 16933 32 16965 332 (2 new)
Jefferson 8745 17 8762 212 (2 new)
McKean 7949 24 7973 132
Mercer 22998 28 23026 480 (1 new)
Venango 11066 18 11084 229 (1 new)
Warren 7125 17 7142 205 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.