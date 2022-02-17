County Honors C-L Staffers Who Saved Choking Students

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius presented two Clarion-Limestone School District employees with proclamations honoring them for saving choking students in two separate incidents.

(Pictured above, from left: Rachel McConnell, Wayne Brosius, and Celia Shafer, who serves as the Junior Class Representative to the C-L Board. Photos by Leon Aristeguieta.)

Clarion County honored C-L staff members Brenda Selker and Rachel McConnell. Selker is a classroom aide, and McConnell is a district central office worker.

“We had a couple of heroes we heard about in the C-L School District,” Brosius said.

McConnell’s moment came first. In the spring of 2021, high school sophomore Celia Shaffer was eating her lunch in the central office of the district when she began choking. McConnell, working in the room next to Shaffer, heard her wheezing and coughing.

McConnell acted quickly and performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the food in Celia’s throat.

(Pictured above, from left: Brosius and Brenda Selker.)

It was no less heroic of a moment for Selker, who while on an elementary bus run on the afternoon of January 7 of this year, had her attention drawn to the rear of the bus where it was evident a student was choking.

Selker’s EMS training was vital in performing the Heimlich maneuver, which she used to dislodge a piece of candy from the student’s airway.

