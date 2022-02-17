 

Dennison (Dennie) Hannold

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4R1eVIV8kEeyqHDennison (Dennie) Hannold, 70, of Columbus, Ohio died peacefully at Capital City Garden on January 27, 2022.

Born August 12, 1951 in Bradford, PA he was the son of late Everett and Mary Mong Hannold.

Growing up he enjoyed hunting, fishing and trips to Canada with his family.

In 1970 he graduated from Keystone High School.

Before moving to Ohio, Dennie worked for Commodore Homes.

While living in Ohio he worked in the drywalling business, and was well known for his finishing skills.

Dennie is survived by a son, Wesley (Jayme) Hannold of Knox; three grandchildren, Kaelyn, Quentin, and Asher Hannold; a brother, Robert (Sandy) Hannold of Knox; two sisters, Debbie (John) Lowman of Shippenville and Vicki Brindley of Westbrook, Maine; a niece and four nephews; also a special volunteer guardian, Maggie Shaw of the Columbus area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Hannold.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.egan-ryan.com.


