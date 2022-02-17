 

EYT Media Has You Covered With Live Streams of All Six KSAC Tournament Games

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_1747
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Craving Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference playoff basketball?

EYT Media has you covered with live streams of all six KSAC tournament games, which begin tonight at Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of Clarion University.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob Dunkle will have the call on every game of the tourney.

Action begins tonight with the girls semifinals.

At 6 p.m., Karns City squares off against KSAC Small School Division Champion North Clarion.

At 8 p.m., Large School Division champ Redbank Valley takes on Union.

On Friday, EYT Media will be there when Karns City and North Clarion clash again, this time in the boys semifinals, at 6 p.m., followed by Large School champ Redbank Valley against Clarion.

Saturday, EYT will live stream both title games with the girls championship game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the boys crown to be decided at 8 p.m.

All broadcasts will be available on the ExploreClarion YouTube channel.


