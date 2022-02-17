 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Freda M. Chilson

Thursday, February 17, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-K0bn9p9UXKRcwORFreda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away on February 15, 2022 at her residence of a lengthy illness.

She was born in Rimersburg on September 8, 1949 to the late Norman and Olive (Glinkerman) Hepler.

Freda graduated from Keystone High school and went on to get her cosmetology license.

Freda retired from the Office of Personnel Management, where she was a legal administrative specialist.

After retirement, Freda helped her community by volunteering at Charitable Deeds in Knox.

Freda’s passion was to bake and her cookies/cakes were known far and wide.

Freda loved to swim go camping and have campfires in the backyard.

She also enjoyed going to auctions and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley.

Freda is survived by her son, Scott C. Chilson of St. Louis, MO; Sisters, Edna Heeter-Riley of Callensburg and Lori Hepler of Knox; brother, Loni (Linda) Hepler of Knox; sister-in-law, Ruth E. Hepler of Sligo and brother-in-law Kennth Kost of Knox.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Brand of Clarion, Shayna Brand of Shippenville, Mason Hilgar of Eau Claire, Zoe Hilgar of Eau Claire, Clayton Chilson of Missouri.

Freda was also known as “Grandma Freda” to Lexi Brand of Knox and Taelyn Bowser of Widnoon.

In addition, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Salina Chilson, sister, Lois (Kate) Kost and brother, Karl Hepler.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your local animal rescue or ASPCA in Freda’s name.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.