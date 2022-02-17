Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away on February 15, 2022 at her residence of a lengthy illness.

She was born in Rimersburg on September 8, 1949 to the late Norman and Olive (Glinkerman) Hepler.

Freda graduated from Keystone High school and went on to get her cosmetology license.

Freda retired from the Office of Personnel Management, where she was a legal administrative specialist.

After retirement, Freda helped her community by volunteering at Charitable Deeds in Knox.

Freda’s passion was to bake and her cookies/cakes were known far and wide.

Freda loved to swim go camping and have campfires in the backyard.

She also enjoyed going to auctions and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley.

Freda is survived by her son, Scott C. Chilson of St. Louis, MO; Sisters, Edna Heeter-Riley of Callensburg and Lori Hepler of Knox; brother, Loni (Linda) Hepler of Knox; sister-in-law, Ruth E. Hepler of Sligo and brother-in-law Kennth Kost of Knox.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler Brand of Clarion, Shayna Brand of Shippenville, Mason Hilgar of Eau Claire, Zoe Hilgar of Eau Claire, Clayton Chilson of Missouri.

Freda was also known as “Grandma Freda” to Lexi Brand of Knox and Taelyn Bowser of Widnoon.

In addition, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Salina Chilson, sister, Lois (Kate) Kost and brother, Karl Hepler.

Friends and family will be received from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your local animal rescue or ASPCA in Freda’s name.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

